Below are some popular Thanksgiving words that need unscrambled. Just complete the puzzle, fill out the submission form and mail it back to us, drop it off, or email it to erin@dttclick.com. If you solve the puzzle correctly, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a free turkey from Superlo! Submissions are due by Nov. 20. Please limit submissions to one per family. Those associated with Superlo or The DeSoto Times-Tribune are prohibited from entering.
