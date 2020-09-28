To celebrate fall, The DeSoto Times-Tribune is hosting a coloring contest! Just print out your favorite of the two coloring sheets below, use your best coloring skills, and send it back to us with the completed submission form! We’ll pick our favorite picture to share in our Halloween paper on Oct. 29. The winner will receive a basket full of Halloween treats, including candy, coloring books, four movie tickets, and more!
One entry per child. This contest is open to children 10 and under. To submit a picture, email a photo of your completed coloring sheet to erin@dttclick.com along with the submission form, or drop it off or mail it to our office at 2342 Highway 51 N. Nesbit, MS 38651. One winner will be chosen. Submissions due by Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
