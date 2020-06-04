With the June retirement of Sam Wrigley, Northpoint Christian School is turning to Dr. Bradley Wheeler as its new Upper School principal for grades 7-12. Head of School Jim Ferguson announced Wheeler’s appointment.
Wrigley announced his retirement last fall and Ferguson said the school had since conducted a search to find his successor. Wheeler was chosen after an exhaustive effort that included several excellent candidates, Ferguson said.
“Throughout the search process, we met many very qualified candidates, both locally and nationally, but we kept coming back to Dr. Wheeler,” Ferguson explained. “His passion for Christian education is contagious and he desires to build strong relationships with our parents, teachers, and most importantly, our students. I am excited about all he brings to our school and I am thrilled for our Northpoint family to meet Dr. Wheeler.”
The new Upper School principal comes to DeSoto County from Rockwall, Texas, where he served the past two school years as Secondary School Principal at Heritage Christian Academy.
However, Dr. Wheeler is quite familiar with private school education in Tennessee, having 16 years of experience at Davidson Academy in Nashville. Fourteen of those years were in administration and his final seven years were spent as Upper School principal. His experience in Christian education totals more than 20 years, with Wheeler involved in administration, social studies instruction, coaching at both varsity and middle school levels, and sponsoring service, missional, and special interest student clubs and organizations.
The new Northpoint principal earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Kentucky. Wheeler’s doctorate in education was earned at Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Wheeler and wife Barbara have two children: Presley (fifth grade), and Cash (second grade), who will be students at Northpoint in the fall.