SOUTHAVEN
Wanda Lee Herron, 79, of Southaven, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Baptist Desoto Hospital. She was a member of Southaven Church of Christ. She is survived by her sons, Leon Herron (Nicole) of Hernando, and Mitch Herron (Nancy Crumley) of Senatobia; sister, Juanita Leonard of Florida; brother, Dean Moody (Yevoune) of Sevierville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Amanda Freeman (Trey), Aubrey Herron, Austin Herron, Megan Tomlin, Kody Tomlin, and Alex Tomlin and great-grandchildren, Landon Herron, Preston Herron, Anna Claire Eldred, Addison Freeman, and Brantley Tomlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Herron. Services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Burial followed in Crockett Cemetery.
