SOUTHAVEN
Tommy F. Kinard Sr., 85, passed away at his home December 15, 2019. He was a veteran proudly serving for the U.S. Coast Guard. Tommy was a retired business owner, he started Kinard Janitorial Service in 1972. He was a member Parkway Baptist Church in Hernando and an avid Ole Miss Rebels supporter. Tommy is survived by his children, John Timothy Kinard (Laura) of Hernando, Robbie Lynn Hornsby (Richard) of Byhalia and Jennifer Ann Kinard of Hernando; sister, Mildred Hinson of Gulfport; grandchildren, Makesha Rainey, Kristen Boyer, Brendan Kinard, Kaitlyn Meskovic, Skylar Leppien, and Samuel Leppien; and great grandchildren, Matthew Shad, Daniel Kinard, Corriena Kinard, Haley Rainey, McKenna Rainey, Evanjelynn Williams and Abraham Boyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kinard; son, Tommy F. Kinard Jr.; and grandchildren, Christopher Abel Kinard and Monica Kinard. Service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with visitation at 1 p.m. Interment followed at Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.