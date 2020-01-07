The Memphis Hustle (17-5) fell to the Iowa Wolves (11-11) 145-136 Monday night inside Wells Fargo Arena. The loss snapped Memphis’ four-game true road winning streak. Iowa’s scoring total marked a season-high for any Hustle opponent, which was set by Iowa on Saturday, and shot 58.1 percent from the field, also marking an opponent season-high (previously .533).
Iowa’s hot shooting from Saturday night carried over as the Wolves shot 15-of-24 (.625) and 7-of-11 (.636) from long range while assisting on 14 of 15 made field goals in the first quarter. After the Hustle took a 7-3 lead early, Iowa went on a 21-3 run over the next 5:07 to take a sizable 24-9 lead and would lead by as many as 22 in the period. Six Wolves players knocked down multiple field goal attempts in the first.
Memphis responded in the second with the best offensive quarter in franchise history, setting club records for points (49), field goal percentage (.750) and field goals made (19-25 FG). However, Iowa was able to maintain a 77-72 halftime lead and still shot above 60 percent (.609) for the half as a whole.
A pair of second quarter runs by the Hustle would cut the deficit to as little as four (74-70) late in the half. With 5:36 remaining, Memphis used a 13-3 run over 2:40 to make it a 67-57 game. After Iowa pushed the lead back to 74-61 at the 1:45 mark, the Hustle went on a quick 9-0 run over the next 1:04. The run was punctuated by consecutive Ahmad Caver steals leading to transition buckets.
Memphis tied the game on three occasions in the third quarter, but the Wolves eventually pushed the lead back to as many as 12 and led 114-105 entering the final frame. The Hustle made more runs at the lead during the fourth and finally broke through with a 132-131 lead at the 4:15 mark. However, the Wolves went on a 12-0 run over the next 2:40 to help seal the victory.
For the second time in three games, Memphis had two 30-point scorers, led by Josh Jackson’s 35 points. Dusty Hannahs had 30 points off the bench on 12-of-18 shooting (3-4 3P). Matt Mooney added 15 points while Jarrod Uthoff grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds.
Iowa had five players score 18 points or more, with Jordan McLaughlin (25 points, nine assists) falling just shy of a double-double while knocking down 11-of-16 field goal attempts. Jaylen Nowell added 24 points and five assists. James Webb III had a big night of 23 points and 15 rebounds. Iowa’s reserves shot 19-of-34 from the field and 9-of-14 from three-point range.
The Hustle return to action on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. CT for a highly anticipated game against the 14-4 Salt Lake City Stars at Lifetime Activities Center. The team returns home on Monday, Jan. 13 to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7 p.m. inside Landers Center.
