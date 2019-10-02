Center Hill swimmer Taylor Williams is one of Mississippi’s elite high school competitors in the sport and has received recruiting attention from major colleges, including Cincinnati and Arizona State. Williams has competed this year in the 50 freestyle, 100 back stroke, 200 intermediate medley, 100 breaststroke, and 100 butterfly, and is part of the Mustangs’ 200 freestyle relay. He has won state titles in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM and holds the state record in both events.