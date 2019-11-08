Football graphic

Nov. 8 games

Prep football regular season

West Point 35, Center Hill 0

DeSoto Central 14, Lewisburg 0

Olive Branch 38, Hernando 23

Horn Lake 44, Southaven 12

Lake Cormorant 20, Oxford Lafayette 14

TSSAA Division II-AA playoffs, first round

Franklin Road Academy, Tenn. 48, Northpoint Christian 12 

Nov. 9 game

JUCO football, MACJC State Championship

Mississippi Gulf Coast at Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Nov. 15 games

MHSAA football playoffs, first round

Class 6A - North Half

Warren Central at Oxford

Tupelo at South Panola

Horn Lake at Starkville

Madison Central at Olive Branch

MHSAA 5A North Half

Provine at West Point

Lafayette at Holmes Central

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant