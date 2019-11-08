Nov. 8 games
Prep football regular season
West Point 35, Center Hill 0
DeSoto Central 14, Lewisburg 0
Olive Branch 38, Hernando 23
Horn Lake 44, Southaven 12
Lake Cormorant 20, Oxford Lafayette 14
TSSAA Division II-AA playoffs, first round
Franklin Road Academy, Tenn. 48, Northpoint Christian 12
Nov. 9 game
JUCO football, MACJC State Championship
Mississippi Gulf Coast at Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.
Nov. 15 games
MHSAA football playoffs, first round
Class 6A - North Half
Warren Central at Oxford
Tupelo at South Panola
Horn Lake at Starkville
Madison Central at Olive Branch
MHSAA 5A North Half
Provine at West Point
Lafayette at Holmes Central
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
Commented