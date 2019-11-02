Nov. 1 games
Oxford 36, Hernando 6
Tupelo 28, Horn Lake 20
Olive Branch 12, Lewisburg 0
DeSoto Central 31, Southaven 28
Lake Cormorant 38, Saltillo 0
Grenada 45, Center Hill 28
Northpoint Christian 10, Harding Academy, Tenn. 7
MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round
Nov. 1 game
(10) Starkville Academy 35, (7) Magnolia Heights 30
JUCO football
MACJC playoffs, first round
Nov. 2 game
Jones at Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.
