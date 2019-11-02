Football goal line
Bob Bakken

Nov. 1 games

Oxford 36, Hernando 6

Tupelo 28, Horn Lake 20

Olive Branch 12, Lewisburg 0

DeSoto Central 31, Southaven 28

Lake Cormorant 38, Saltillo 0

Grenada 45, Center Hill 28

Northpoint Christian 10, Harding Academy, Tenn. 7

MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round

Nov. 1 game

(10) Starkville Academy 35, (7) Magnolia Heights 30

JUCO football

MACJC playoffs, first round

Nov. 2 game

Jones at Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.

