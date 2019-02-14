Markel Crawford

Markel Crawford of the Memphis Hustle heads down court during Wednesday's contest against the Iowa Wolves.

 Bob Bakken|DTT

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves 136, Memphis Hustle 116 (Tyler Harvey 21, Tarik Phillip 15 for the Hustle.)

Prep bowling

MHSAA Class III state bowling at Jackson

DeSoto Central boys placed second and girls sixth. D'Iberville won the state boys' title and Clinton was the girls' state champion. Connor Gregg took second with a 701 series and was named to the All-State team. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.