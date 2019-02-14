NBA G League
Iowa Wolves 136, Memphis Hustle 116 (Tyler Harvey 21, Tarik Phillip 15 for the Hustle.)
Prep bowling
MHSAA Class III state bowling at Jackson
DeSoto Central boys placed second and girls sixth. D'Iberville won the state boys' title and Clinton was the girls' state champion. Connor Gregg took second with a 701 series and was named to the All-State team.
