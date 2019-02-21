NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 122, Salt Lake City 119 (overtime) (Dusty Hannahs 25, Julian Washburn 18 for Hustle)
TSSAA Division II-A boys' basketball playoffs
Knoxville Grace Christian 48, Northpoint Christian 41 (Trojans eliminated from playoffs)
