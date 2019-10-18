MHSAA 6A playoffs, first round
DeSoto Central 3, Hernando 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)
DeSoto Central leaders: Maya Newsome (12 kills); Lauryn Fitzgerald (6 aces); Megan Harris (20 digs); Gracie Tacker (33 assists).
Next up: (Tuesday) DeSoto Central at Clinton, winner to state
Lewisburg 3, Oxford 1 (25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14)
Next up: (Tuesday) Madison Central at Lewisburg, winner to state
MHSAA 5A playoffs, first round
Columbus New Hope 3, Lake Cormorant 2 (18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13)
Center Hill 3, Saltillo 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-7)
Next up: (Tuesday) Center Hill at Callaway, winner to state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.