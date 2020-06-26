The NBA G League season that didn’t have an end, thanks to the virus, still passed out end-of-season awards Friday with the naming of the all-G League teams.
Two members of the Memphis Hustle were placed on the honor squads, thanks to their individual contributions to making the 2019-2020 season the best in the franchise’s three-year history.
Hustle forward Jarrod Uthoff was named a first-team selection and guard Dusty Hannahs was given a third-team nod in post-season awards.
The postseason player awards are voted on by league general managers and head coaches.
Uthoff, a six-foot-nine forward who played collegiately at Iowa, became the first member of the Hustle to average a double-double for the season. He posted an average of 18.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Memphis, in 34 appearances, all of which were in a starting role. Uthoff was deadly inside and outside, nailing an average of 36.7 percent shooting from three-point range and 79.0 percent from the free-throw line.
Uthoff collected 19 double-doubles for the season while recording 21 games with 10-or-more rebounds and four games with 15-or-more rebounds. He signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 27 and made four appearances with the team.
For Hannahs, it was another stellar season in the G League for the third-year Hustle from Arkansas. Dusty averaged 21.3 points a game in 37 appearances, 24 of which were in a starting role.
The franchise’s all-time leading scorer was the only player in the league to finish in the Top 10 among qualifiers for scoring, field goal percentage (.469), and three-point percentage (.448). He was also the only player to shoot at least 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from long range and 90 percent from the free-throw line (.915) while averaging at least 20 points per game.
Hannahs was a league Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 1 and on Feb. 21 signed his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, playing in two games for the Grizz. It was his second time with the Grizzlies, as he also was brought up at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The Hustle started the season on a record pace, setting a league record for winning its first 10 games of the season, before finishing the year with a 26-15 mark. Along with Uthoff and Hannahs seeing NBA action with the Grizzlies, Matt Mooney from the Hustle roster signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 15.
Frank Mason III of the Wisconsin Herd (Bucks) has been named the G League’s Most Valuable Player and Gabe Vincent of the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat) is the league’s Most Improved Player. Tremont Waters of the Maine Red Claws (Celtics) is the Rookie of the Year and Martin Schiller of Salt Lake City (Jazz) was named the G League Coach of the Year.
