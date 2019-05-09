Prep baseball
MHSAA 6A North Half Finals, best of three
DeSoto Central 5, Northwest Rankin 3
DeSoto Central scored five times in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Terris Meeks led the Jaguars’ offense with a pair of RBIs. Pitcher Cade Smith struck out four in seven innings pitched. The game was moved up to a 5 p.m. start to avoid Wednesday’s rainfall, which started to fall as the contest was ending.
6:30 p.m UPDATE: Game two has been postponed for tonight and will be played Friday at 6 p.m. at Northwest Rankin. Start time is subject to change.
SOFTBALL UPDATE: Thursday's MHSAA 6A state final series game one between DeSoto Central and Brandon was moved to a 7:30 p.m. start from its original 6:30 p.m. start time at Starkville.
