High school volleyball
DeSoto Central 3, Bartlett, Tenn. 1 (26-24, 15-25, 25-9, 25-17)
DeSoto Central leaders: Lauryn Fitzgerald (12 kills, 3 aces), Megan Harris (19 digs), Gracie Tacker (31 assists), Maya Newsome (3 blocks).
Lewisburg 3, Center Hill 1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20)
Lewisburg leaders: Ellie Jones (16 kills, 2 aces), Morgan Lee (2 aces, 16 assists), Londyn Bakeris (2 aces, 16 digs), Sadie Bridgforth (2 aces), Kennedy Simmons (16 assists)
Harding Academy 3, Northpoint Christian 2 (24-26, 30-32, 25-16, 25-22, 15-6)
Girls' golf
Northpoint Christian def. Briarcrest and Fayette Academy
Carla Kay Hickham scored a nine-hole score of 34
Girls’ softball
Magnolia Heights 6, Bayou Academy 2
Girls’ soccer
Bayou Academy 5, Magnolia Heights 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.