High school volleyball

DeSoto Central 3, Bartlett, Tenn. 1 (26-24, 15-25, 25-9, 25-17)

DeSoto Central leaders: Lauryn Fitzgerald (12 kills, 3 aces), Megan Harris (19 digs), Gracie Tacker (31 assists), Maya Newsome (3 blocks).

Lewisburg 3, Center Hill 1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20)

Lewisburg leaders: Ellie Jones (16 kills, 2 aces), Morgan Lee (2 aces, 16 assists), Londyn Bakeris (2 aces, 16 digs), Sadie Bridgforth (2 aces), Kennedy Simmons (16 assists)

Harding Academy 3, Northpoint Christian 2 (24-26, 30-32, 25-16, 25-22, 15-6)

Girls' golf

Northpoint Christian def. Briarcrest and Fayette Academy

Carla Kay Hickham scored a nine-hole score of 34

Girls’ softball

Magnolia Heights 6, Bayou Academy 2

Girls’ soccer

Bayou Academy 5, Magnolia Heights 0

