Prep boys basketball

Olive Branch 69, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 50

Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 18 points

Southaven 73, DeSoto Central 59

Lewisburg 77, Hernando 75

Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 29 points

Hernando: Josh Williams - 28 points

Lake Cormorant 96, Strayhorn 46

Lake Cormorant: DJ McKnight - 23 points

Germantown, Tenn. Houston 71, Center Hill 61

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 20 points

Magnolia Heights vs. Kirk Academy, postponed

Prep girls basketball

DeSoto Central 65, Southaven 64 (4OTs)

Hernando 81, Lewisburg 14

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 22 points

Lewisburg: Abby Wardlaw, Karlee Cook - 3 points each

Lake Cormorant 47, Strayhorn 43

Germantown, Tenn. Houston 65, Center Hill 38

Magnolia Heights vs. Kirk Academy, postponed

Prep boys soccer

Horn Lake at DeSoto Central, postponed, field conditions

Magnolia Heights vs. Starkville Academy - postponed, weather

Prep girls soccer

Horn Lake at DeSoto Central, postponed, field conditions