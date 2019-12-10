Prep boys basketball
Olive Branch 69, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 50
Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 18 points
Southaven 73, DeSoto Central 59
Lewisburg 77, Hernando 75
Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 29 points
Hernando: Josh Williams - 28 points
Lake Cormorant 96, Strayhorn 46
Lake Cormorant: DJ McKnight - 23 points
Germantown, Tenn. Houston 71, Center Hill 61
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 20 points
Magnolia Heights vs. Kirk Academy, postponed
Prep girls basketball
DeSoto Central 65, Southaven 64 (4OTs)
Hernando 81, Lewisburg 14
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 22 points
Lewisburg: Abby Wardlaw, Karlee Cook - 3 points each
Lake Cormorant 47, Strayhorn 43
Germantown, Tenn. Houston 65, Center Hill 38
Magnolia Heights vs. Kirk Academy, postponed
Prep boys soccer
Horn Lake at DeSoto Central, postponed, field conditions
Magnolia Heights vs. Starkville Academy - postponed, weather
Prep girls soccer
Horn Lake at DeSoto Central, postponed, field conditions
