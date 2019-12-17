Basketball scoreboard graphic image

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle 132, Rio Grande Valley 109

Hustle: Dusty Hannahs - 31 points

Prep boys basketball

Lake Cormorant 55, Hernando 40

Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 18 points

Olive Branch 88, Shaw 58

Lafayette 59, Horn Lake 57 (overtime)

DeSoto Central 82, Strayhorn 48

Lewisburg 76, Independence 59

Lewisburg: Logan Coker - 29 points

Prep girls basketball

Olive Branch 80, Shaw 26

Lafayette 72, Horn Lake 49

DeSoto Central 65, Strayhorn 16

Hernando 55, Lake Cormorant 17

Hernando: Abbey Harrison - 18 points

Independence 81, Lewisburg 34

Prep boys soccer

DeSoto Central 1, Hernando 0

Prep girls soccer

DeSoto Central 2, Hernando 1