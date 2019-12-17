NBA G League
Memphis Hustle 132, Rio Grande Valley 109
Hustle: Dusty Hannahs - 31 points
Prep boys basketball
Lake Cormorant 55, Hernando 40
Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 18 points
Olive Branch 88, Shaw 58
Lafayette 59, Horn Lake 57 (overtime)
DeSoto Central 82, Strayhorn 48
Lewisburg 76, Independence 59
Lewisburg: Logan Coker - 29 points
Prep girls basketball
Olive Branch 80, Shaw 26
Lafayette 72, Horn Lake 49
DeSoto Central 65, Strayhorn 16
Hernando 55, Lake Cormorant 17
Hernando: Abbey Harrison - 18 points
Independence 81, Lewisburg 34
Prep boys soccer
DeSoto Central 1, Hernando 0
Prep girls soccer
DeSoto Central 2, Hernando 1
