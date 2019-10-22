MHSAA 6A playoffs, second round
Clinton 3, DeSoto Central 1 (Clinton to state)
Lewisburg 3, Madison Central 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-17, Lewisburg to state)
Lewisburg leaders: Micah Swift (16 kills); Ellie Jones (11 kills); Londyn Bakeris (3 aces, 21 digs); Morgan Lee (29 assists).
Lewisburg vs. Brandon on Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Mississippi State University.
MHSAA 5A playoffs, second round
Center Hill 3, Cleveland Central 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-4, Center Hill to state)
Center Hill plays East Central at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Mississippi State University.
