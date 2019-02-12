Boys’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district semifinals at Horn Lake
Hernando 58, Horn Lake 55
Southaven 86, DeSoto Central 44
MHSAA 5A district semifinals at Lewisburg
Olive Branch 90, Lewisburg 43
Center Hill 105, Lake Cormorant 72 (Decorian Payton 28. Calvin Temple 17 for Center Hill. Keithean Brooks 21 for Lake Cormorant.)
TSSAA Division II-A quarterfinals at Northpoint Christian
Northpoint Christian 50, Sacred Heart of Jesus (Jackson, Tenn.) 44 (C.J. Norfleet 25, Jorden Flowers 16 for Northpoint. Dontae Williamson 18, Tarreq Williams 11 for Sacred Heart.)
Girls’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district semifinals at Horn Lake
Horn Lake 64, DeSoto Central 35
Hernando 43, Southaven 28
MHSAA 5A district semifinals at Lewisburg
Olive Branch 91, Lewisburg 10
Center Hill 34, Lake Cormorant 27 (Hope Mealer 13 for Center Hill.)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region quarterfinals at Northpoint Christian
Northpoint Christian 51, Fayette Academy 47 (Amara McKay 22, Lindley Gaines 14 for Northpoint. Lizzie Rhea and Emily Hunt each 14 for Fayette Academy.)
