Boys basketball playoffs
MHSAA 6A first round (loser eliminated)
Madison Central 73, Hernando 53
Greenville 72, DeSoto Central 70
MHSAA 5A first round (loser eliminated)
Lake Cormorant 71, Canton 52
Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders - 22 points, KB Brooks - 15 points, Tony McCray - 13 points
(Lake Cormorant to play at Callaway on Saturday, Feb. 22)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region second round
Tipton-Rosemark Academy 45, Northpoint Christian 38
MAIS Class 4A state tournament first round - at Hartfield Academy
Hillcrest Christian 53, Magnolia Heights 49
Prep girls basketball playoffs
TSSAA Division II-A West Region second round
University School of Jackson, Tenn. 40, Northpoint Christian 36
