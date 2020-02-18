Donovan Sanders

Lake Cormorant guard Donovan Sanders led the Gators with 22 points in their 71-52 MHSAA 5A first-round home win against Canton on Tuesday night, Feb. 18.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Boys basketball playoffs

MHSAA 6A first round (loser eliminated)

Madison Central 73, Hernando 53

Greenville 72, DeSoto Central 70

MHSAA 5A first round (loser eliminated)

Lake Cormorant 71, Canton 52

Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders - 22 points, KB Brooks - 15 points, Tony McCray - 13 points

(Lake Cormorant to play at Callaway on Saturday, Feb. 22)

TSSAA Division II-A West Region second round

Tipton-Rosemark Academy 45, Northpoint Christian 38

MAIS Class 4A state tournament first round - at Hartfield Academy

Hillcrest Christian 53, Magnolia Heights 49

Prep girls basketball playoffs

TSSAA Division II-A West Region second round

University School of Jackson, Tenn. 40, Northpoint Christian 36