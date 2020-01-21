Soccer ball

Prep boys basketball

Lake Cormorant 89, Hernando 70

Lewisburg 68, Strayhorn 30

Lewisburg: Isaiah Sheffield supasses 1,000 career points. Fourth player in school history to reach that mark. School day game played to raise money for tornado relief.   

Ripley 55, DeSoto Central 36

Horn Lake 60, Holly Springs 59

Magnolia Heights 61, North Delta 27

Prep girls basketball

Lewisburg 54, Strayhorn 39

Hernando 67, Lake Cormorant 15

Ripley 75, DeSoto Central 26

Horn Lake 42, Holly Springs 33

North Delta 64, Magnolia Heights 56

Prep boys soccer

Southaven 2, Hernando 0

Oxford 7, Horn Lake 0

DeSoto Central 0, Corinth 0 (tie)

Tupelo 3, Lewisburg 0

Center Hill 6, North Pontotoc 0

Center Hill: Ivan Gonzalez, Christian Holman - 2 goals each

Prep girls soccer

Southaven 4, Hernando 3

Oxford 5, Horn Lake 0

Corinth 4, DeSoto Central 0

Tupelo 2, Lewisburg 0

Center Hill 4, North Pontotoc 0