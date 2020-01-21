Prep boys basketball
Lake Cormorant 89, Hernando 70
Lewisburg 68, Strayhorn 30
Lewisburg: Isaiah Sheffield supasses 1,000 career points. Fourth player in school history to reach that mark. School day game played to raise money for tornado relief.
Ripley 55, DeSoto Central 36
Horn Lake 60, Holly Springs 59
Magnolia Heights 61, North Delta 27
Prep girls basketball
Lewisburg 54, Strayhorn 39
Hernando 67, Lake Cormorant 15
Ripley 75, DeSoto Central 26
Horn Lake 42, Holly Springs 33
North Delta 64, Magnolia Heights 56
Prep boys soccer
Southaven 2, Hernando 0
Oxford 7, Horn Lake 0
DeSoto Central 0, Corinth 0 (tie)
Tupelo 3, Lewisburg 0
Center Hill 6, North Pontotoc 0
Center Hill: Ivan Gonzalez, Christian Holman - 2 goals each
Prep girls soccer
Southaven 4, Hernando 3
Oxford 5, Horn Lake 0
Corinth 4, DeSoto Central 0
Tupelo 2, Lewisburg 0
Center Hill 4, North Pontotoc 0
