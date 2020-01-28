Prep boys basketball
Southaven 63, Hernando 36
Northpoint Christian 63, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 33
Northpoint: Mitchell Wright - 14 points
Olive Branch 63, Tupelo 50
Center Hill 64, Lake Cormorant 60
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 22 points
Oxford 66, Horn Lake 57
Horn Lake: Christian Terrell - 23 points
DeSoto Central 61, Lewisburg 58
Magnolia Heights 71, Washington School 25
Prep girls basketball
Hernando 46, Southaven 43
Northpoint Christian 54, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 31
Northpoint: Leah Jones - 20 points
Tupelo 62, Olive Branch 56
Center Hill 58, Lake Cormorant 19
Horn Lake 51, Oxford 43
Horn Lake: Indiya Bowen - 13 points
DeSoto Central 64, Lewisburg 40
Magnolia Heights 46, Washington School 36
Prep soccer playoffs
MHSAA 6A boys ‘ soccer first round
Tupelo 7, Southaven 0
Oxford 5, Lewisburg 0
MHSAA 6A girls’ soccer first round
Tupelo 4, Southaven 0
Oxford 1, Lewisburg 0
MHSAA 5A boys’ soccer first round
Center Hill 6, Grenada 0
Center Hill: Hart Smith, Braden Taylor - 2 goals each. Center Hill to play Canton in the second round.
