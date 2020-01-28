Prep boys basketball

Southaven 63, Hernando 36

Northpoint Christian 63, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 33

Northpoint: Mitchell Wright - 14 points

Olive Branch 63, Tupelo 50

Center Hill 64, Lake Cormorant 60

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 22 points

Oxford 66, Horn Lake 57

Horn Lake: Christian Terrell - 23 points

DeSoto Central 61, Lewisburg 58

Magnolia Heights 71, Washington School 25

Prep girls basketball

Hernando 46, Southaven 43

Northpoint Christian 54, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 31

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 20 points

Tupelo 62, Olive Branch 56

Center Hill 58, Lake Cormorant 19

Horn Lake 51, Oxford 43

Horn Lake: Indiya Bowen - 13 points

DeSoto Central 64, Lewisburg 40

Magnolia Heights 46, Washington School 36

Prep soccer playoffs

MHSAA 6A boys ‘ soccer first round

Tupelo 7, Southaven 0

Oxford 5, Lewisburg 0

MHSAA 6A girls’ soccer first round

Tupelo 4, Southaven 0

Oxford 1, Lewisburg 0

MHSAA 5A boys’ soccer first round

Center Hill 6, Grenada 0

Center Hill: Hart Smith, Braden Taylor - 2 goals each. Center Hill to play Canton in the second round.