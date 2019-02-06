Boys' basketball
Olive Branch 72, Center Hill 63 (D.J. Jeffries 23, Josh Stevenson 17 for Olive Branch. Calvin Temple 21, Ken Lewis 17 for Center Hill.)
Munford, Tenn. 50, DeSoto Central 44
Lake Cormorant 77, Lewisburg 66
Oxford 76, Hernando 65
Northpoint Christian 56, Lausanne Collegiate 39 (Jorden Flowers 17, C.J. Norfleet 13 for Northpoint. Trojans either 1-or-2 seed and will have a home game for first round of TSSAA Division II-A playoffs.)
Southaven 75, Tupelo 47
Girls' basketball
DeSoto Central 34, Munford, Tenn. 29
Olive Branch 70, Center Hill 40 (Endya Buford 18, Rhema Pegues 11 for Olive Branch. Courtney Craine led Center Hill with 9 points.)
Lake Cormorant 35, Lewisburg 29
Tupelo 58, Southaven 43
Hernando 59, Oxford 39
Northpoint Christian 54, Lausanne Collegiate 24 (Amara McKay 20, Leah Jones 11 for Northpoint. Lady Trojans earn number two seed and a home game for first round of TSSAA Division II-A playoffs.)
Boys' soccer playoffs
5A North Half Championship
Lewisburg 2, Germantown (Madison) 1 (overtime). (Patriots' Peyton Coker scored a "golden goal" in overtime for the win. Lewisburg will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brandon for 5A state championship.)
Girls' soccer playoffs
5A North Half Championship
Lafayette 1, Lewisburg 0
