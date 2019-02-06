Boys' basketball

Olive Branch 72, Center Hill 63 (D.J. Jeffries 23, Josh Stevenson 17 for Olive Branch. Calvin Temple 21, Ken Lewis 17 for Center Hill.)

Munford, Tenn. 50, DeSoto Central 44

Lake Cormorant 77, Lewisburg 66

Oxford 76, Hernando 65

Northpoint Christian 56, Lausanne Collegiate 39 (Jorden Flowers 17, C.J. Norfleet 13 for Northpoint. Trojans either 1-or-2 seed and will have a home game for first round of TSSAA Division II-A playoffs.)

Southaven 75, Tupelo 47

Girls' basketball

DeSoto Central 34, Munford, Tenn. 29

Olive Branch 70, Center Hill 40 (Endya Buford 18, Rhema Pegues 11 for Olive Branch. Courtney Craine led Center Hill with 9 points.)

Lake Cormorant 35, Lewisburg 29

Tupelo 58, Southaven 43

Hernando 59, Oxford 39

Northpoint Christian 54, Lausanne Collegiate 24 (Amara McKay 20, Leah Jones 11 for Northpoint. Lady Trojans earn number two seed and a home game for first round of TSSAA Division II-A playoffs.)

Boys' soccer playoffs

5A North Half Championship

Lewisburg 2, Germantown (Madison) 1 (overtime). (Patriots' Peyton Coker scored a "golden goal" in overtime for the win. Lewisburg will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brandon for 5A state championship.)

Girls' soccer playoffs

5A North Half Championship

Lafayette 1, Lewisburg 0

Tags