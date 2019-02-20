Olive Branch basketball

Brandon Wade of Olive Branch watches the action during Tuesday's 87-29 MHSAA 5A first round victory over West Point. The Quistors play at Holmes County Central in the second round on Saturday. 

 Bob Bakken|DTT

MHSAA 6A boys basketball first round

Southaven 53, Columbus 45 (Southaven plays at Starkville Saturday night.)

Oxford 70, Horn Lake 66

Murrah 52, Warren Central 41 (Murrah plays at Hernando Saturday.)

MHSAA 5A boys basketball first round

Olive Branch 87, West Point 29 (D.J. Jeffries 24, Joe Cooper 13 for Olive Branch. Semaj Herrin 12 for West Point. Running clock final 11:25 of the game. Olive Branch plays at Holmes County Central on Saturday.)

Grenada 69, Lake Cormorant 49

TSSAA Division II-A girls state playoffs first round

Northpoint Christian 61, The King’s Academy, Tenn. 46 (Lady Trojans play at Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. Friday with the winner to state Final Four.)

