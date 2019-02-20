MHSAA 6A boys basketball first round
Southaven 53, Columbus 45 (Southaven plays at Starkville Saturday night.)
Oxford 70, Horn Lake 66
Murrah 52, Warren Central 41 (Murrah plays at Hernando Saturday.)
MHSAA 5A boys basketball first round
Olive Branch 87, West Point 29 (D.J. Jeffries 24, Joe Cooper 13 for Olive Branch. Semaj Herrin 12 for West Point. Running clock final 11:25 of the game. Olive Branch plays at Holmes County Central on Saturday.)
Grenada 69, Lake Cormorant 49
TSSAA Division II-A girls state playoffs first round
Northpoint Christian 61, The King’s Academy, Tenn. 46 (Lady Trojans play at Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. Friday with the winner to state Final Four.)
