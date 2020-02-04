Prep boys basketball
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 67, Northpoint Christian 48
Northpoint: Robert Green - 13 points
Center Hill 89, Horn Lake 64
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 34 points
Southaven 69, Tupelo 63
Hernando 46, H.W. Byers 41
Hernando: Demon Cummings - 12 points
Lewisburg at Myrtle (cancelled)
Prep girls basketball
Northpoint Christian 51, Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 30
Northpoint: Leah Jones - 20 points
Horn Lake 71, Center Hill 48
Tupelo 56, Southaven 37
Hernando 71, H.W. Byers 29
Lewisburg at Myrtle (cancelled)
Prep boys soccer playoffs
MHSAA 5A South Half Finals
Long Beach 2, Laurel 0
Long Beach to play Center Hill for the state championship Saturday at 6 p.m. in Brandon.
