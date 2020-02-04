IMG_6625 (2).JPG

Center Hill's Decorian Payton's 34 points powered the Mustangs to an 89-64 victory over Horn Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 4.  

Prep boys basketball

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 67, Northpoint Christian 48

Northpoint: Robert Green - 13 points

Center Hill 89, Horn Lake 64

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 34 points

Southaven 69, Tupelo 63

Hernando 46, H.W. Byers 41

Hernando: Demon Cummings - 12 points

Lewisburg at Myrtle (cancelled)

Prep girls basketball

Northpoint Christian 51, Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 30

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 20 points

Horn Lake 71, Center Hill 48

Tupelo 56, Southaven 37

Hernando 71, H.W. Byers 29

Lewisburg at Myrtle (cancelled)

Prep boys soccer playoffs

MHSAA 5A South Half Finals

Long Beach 2, Laurel 0

Long Beach to play Center Hill for the state championship Saturday at 6 p.m. in Brandon.