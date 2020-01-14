Prep boys basketball

Harding Academy, Tenn. 64, Northpoint Christian 57 (2OT)

Northpoint: Mitchell Wright - 17 points

Olive Branch 69, Lewisburg 52

Lake Cormorant 78, Southaven 75

Center Hill 58, Columbus 48

Center Hill: Zandon Haralson - 16 points

DeSoto Central at Tupelo

Prep girls basketball

Northpoint Christian 38, Harding Academy, Tenn. 36

Northpoint: Merideth Tatko - 12 points

Olive Branch 83, Lewisburg 9

Southaven 68, Lake Cormorant 21

Columbus 74, Center Hill 15

Tupelo 48, DeSoto Central 43

Prep boys soccer

Lewisburg 4, DeSoto Central 0

Center Hill 7, Lake Cormorant 0

Center Hill: Ashton Taylor - 2 goals, Hart Smith - 2 goals

Prep girls soccer

Lewisburg 4, DeSoto Central 3

Lewisburg: Hannah Salter - 2 goals

Center Hill 3, Lake Cormorant 0