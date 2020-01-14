Prep boys basketball
Harding Academy, Tenn. 64, Northpoint Christian 57 (2OT)
Northpoint: Mitchell Wright - 17 points
Olive Branch 69, Lewisburg 52
Lake Cormorant 78, Southaven 75
Center Hill 58, Columbus 48
Center Hill: Zandon Haralson - 16 points
DeSoto Central at Tupelo
Prep girls basketball
Northpoint Christian 38, Harding Academy, Tenn. 36
Northpoint: Merideth Tatko - 12 points
Olive Branch 83, Lewisburg 9
Southaven 68, Lake Cormorant 21
Columbus 74, Center Hill 15
Tupelo 48, DeSoto Central 43
Prep boys soccer
Lewisburg 4, DeSoto Central 0
Center Hill 7, Lake Cormorant 0
Center Hill: Ashton Taylor - 2 goals, Hart Smith - 2 goals
Prep girls soccer
Lewisburg 4, DeSoto Central 3
Lewisburg: Hannah Salter - 2 goals
Center Hill 3, Lake Cormorant 0
Commented