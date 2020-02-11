Prep boys basketball playoffs
MHSAA Region 1-6A at Lewisburg
Tupelo 68, DeSoto Central 51
DeSoto Central: Dorian Whitley - 14 points
Olive Branch 79, Lewisburg 43
Olive Branch: Wes Taylor - 22 points
Lewisburg: Eli Lamb - 17 points
MHSAA Region 2-6A at Hernando
Oxford 76, Hernando 65 (overtime)
Southaven 79, Horn Lake 72 (2 overtimes)
MHSAA Region 1-5A at Oxford-Lafayette
Center Hill 81, Oxford-Lafayette 49
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 28 points
Saltillo vs. Lake Cormorant 57, Saltillo 50
Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 25 points
Prep girls basketball playoffs
MHSAA Region 1-6A at Lewisburg
Tupelo 55, DeSoto Central 43
DeSoto Central: Janiya Joiner - 17 points
Olive Branch 85, Lewisburg 11
Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 14 points
Lewisburg: Rainy Lamb - 4 points
MHSAA Region 2-6A at Hernando
Oxford 46, Horn Lake 37
Hernando 43, Southaven 35
Hernando: Alyssa Greer reaches 1,000 career point level, scored 13 points.
MHSAA Region 1-5A at Oxford-Lafayette
Saltillo 60, Center Hill 31
Oxford-Lafayette 54, Lake Cormorant 8
NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 111, Agua Caliente Clippers 97
Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 27 points
Prep boys basketball
Northpoint Christian 80, Margolin Hebrew Academy, Tenn. 28
Northpoint: Robert Green - 15 points
Prep girls basketball
Northpoint Christian 47, Margolin Hebrew Academy, Tenn. 17
Northpoint: Karrington Edwards - 12 points
