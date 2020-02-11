Wes Taylor

Olive Branch guard Wes Taylor led the Conquistadors with 22 points in a 79-43 victory over host Lewisburg at the Region 1-6A tournament Tuesday night.  Olive Branch plays Tupelo for the division title on Friday evening at 8 p.m.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Prep boys basketball playoffs

MHSAA Region 1-6A at Lewisburg

Tupelo 68, DeSoto Central 51

DeSoto Central: Dorian Whitley - 14 points

Olive Branch 79, Lewisburg 43

Olive Branch: Wes Taylor - 22 points

Lewisburg: Eli Lamb - 17 points

MHSAA Region 2-6A at Hernando

Oxford 76, Hernando 65 (overtime)

Southaven 79, Horn Lake 72 (2 overtimes)

MHSAA Region 1-5A at Oxford-Lafayette

Center Hill 81, Oxford-Lafayette 49

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 28 points

Saltillo vs. Lake Cormorant 57, Saltillo 50

Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 25 points

Prep girls basketball playoffs

MHSAA Region 1-6A at Lewisburg

Tupelo 55, DeSoto Central 43

DeSoto Central: Janiya Joiner - 17 points

Olive Branch 85, Lewisburg 11

Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 14 points

Lewisburg: Rainy Lamb - 4 points

MHSAA Region 2-6A at Hernando

Oxford 46, Horn Lake 37

Hernando 43, Southaven 35

Hernando: Alyssa Greer reaches 1,000 career point level, scored 13 points.

MHSAA Region 1-5A at Oxford-Lafayette

Saltillo 60, Center Hill 31

Oxford-Lafayette 54, Lake Cormorant 8

NBA G League basketball

Memphis Hustle 111, Agua Caliente Clippers 97

Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 27 points

Prep boys basketball

Northpoint Christian 80, Margolin Hebrew Academy, Tenn. 28

Northpoint: Robert Green - 15 points

Prep girls basketball

Northpoint Christian 47, Margolin Hebrew Academy, Tenn. 17

Northpoint: Karrington Edwards - 12 points