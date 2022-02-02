This week in boys basketball, Northpoint Christian won against Margolin Hebrew Academy at home, 86-44, and lost, 70-63 at Southaven; Lake Cormorant lost at Byers, 60-49; Center Hill won at home against North Panola, 87-55; Olive Branch won at Hernando, 86-63; Horn Lake lost at home against Tupelo, 96-77; and Lewisburg lost at St. Benedict at Auburndale, 94-64.
Top performers in the county include Dimp Pernell, who scored 32 points for the Horn Lake Eagles; Christian Gilliland, who scored 26 points for the Northpoint Trojans against Margolin Hebrew Academy and 29 points against Southaven; Deshun Dunn, who scored 19 points for the Center Hill Mustangs; and Joe Nelson and Trae Cagle, who both scored 12 points for the Lewisburg Patriots.
In girls basketball, Northpoint Christian won against Margolin Hebrew Academy at home, 70-15, and won, 57-26 at Southaven; Lake Cormorant won at Byers, 57-43; Center Hill lost at St. Agnes Academy, 61-58, and lost at home to Briarcrest Christian, 57-44; Olive Branch won at Hernando, 72-57; Horn Lake won at home against Tupelo, 63-46; and Lewisburg lost in double overtime at St. Benedict at Auburndale, 69-63.
Top performers in the county include Indiya Bowen, who scored 30 points for the Horn Lake Eagles; Allie Carroll, who scored 26 points for the Lewisburg Patriots; Rhema Pegues, who scored 20 points for the Olive Branch Conquistadors; Damiya Cummings, who scored 20 points for the Hernando Tigers; Kayleigh Prentiss, who scored 19 points for the Center Hill Mustangs against St. Agnes Academy and 11 points against Briarcrest Christian; and Bethany Wright, who scored 18 points for the Northpoint Trojans against Margolin Hebrew Academy and 13 against Southaven.
In soccer playoffs, both DeSoto County teams still playing were eliminated in the second round. Lake Cormorant lost at home against Ridgeland, 4-2, and Hernando lost at home against Madison Central, 4-0.
