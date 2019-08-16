On Thursday night in high school volleyball, Lake Cormorant swept Southaven 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 21-12); DeSoto Central swept past Center Hill 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-17); Lewisburg also swept Hernando 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15); and Oxford blanked Horn Lake 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-12).
In the DeSoto Central win, leaders included Kennedy Smith (11 kills), Amonie Silas (10 kills), Megan Harris (18 digs), Gracie Tacker (34 assists), and Ally Haire (4 aces). DeSoto Central's record is now 6-1.
For Lewisburg, leaders were Ellie Jones and Sadie Bridgforth (8 kills), Bridgforth with 2 aces, Londyn Bakeris (12 digs), Morgan Lee (16 assists).
Hernando countered with Lexi Graves (8 kills), Avery Wolfe (1 ace), Taylor Smith (6 digs), and Graves with 9 assists.
Lake Cormorant was led by Isabella Beasley (12 kills), Alaijiah Rose (11 kills), Angie Gonzalez (5 aces, 16 digs), and Alexia Davis (20 assists).
The Northpoint Christian School boys’ golf team outplayed Lausanne College in a meet Thursday. Brady Smith and Luke Murphy were medalists.
Girls softball on Thursday: Marshall Academy defeated Magnolia Heights 4-0.
