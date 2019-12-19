Prep boys basketball
Horn Lake 56, Clarksdale 44
Northpoint Christian 71, Roseville Christian, Tenn. 38
Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland 25 points.
DeSoto Central 61, Hernando 48
Prep girls basketball
Horn Lake 47, Clarksdale 34
Hernando 51, DeSoto Central 49
Kendria Merriweather (16 points) scores 2 free throws with 1.5 seconds left to win for Hernando.
Northpoint Christian 60, Marvell Academy 17
Northpoint: Leah Jones 14 points.
Prep boys soccer
DeSoto Central 7, Byhalia 0
Prep girls soccer
DeSoto Central 7, Byhalia 0
