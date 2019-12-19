Basketball

Prep boys basketball

Horn Lake 56, Clarksdale 44

Northpoint Christian 71, Roseville Christian, Tenn. 38

Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland 25 points.

DeSoto Central 61, Hernando 48

Prep girls basketball

Horn Lake 47, Clarksdale 34

Hernando 51, DeSoto Central 49

Kendria Merriweather (16 points) scores 2 free throws with 1.5 seconds left to win for Hernando.

Northpoint Christian 60, Marvell Academy 17

Northpoint: Leah Jones 14 points.

Prep boys soccer

DeSoto Central 7, Byhalia 0

Prep girls soccer

DeSoto Central 7, Byhalia 0

