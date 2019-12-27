Thursday's scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep girls basketball Olive Branch 69, Starkville 38 Louisville 49, Horn Lake 26 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Starkville Louisville Horn Lake Olive Branch Latest News Thursday's scores Gann named Southern Bancorp Hernando branch manager From the 662 to the 416 Johnson to headline FCA breakfast Report details lengthy license wait times Hustle drop second straight at Winter Showcase Saturday scores Hustle upset by Drive at Showcase Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoogle to open Operations Center in regionFrom the 662 to the 416Lewis Ranch added to state Country Music TrailOB aldermen to consider ordinance changesReport details lengthy license wait timesJohnson to headline FCA breakfastHustle drop second straight at Winter ShowcaseArrests from Dec. 9-15, 2019Palmer Home readies for holidays, additionA ‘hideaway’ for great tasting food Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThe morality of free markets (2)
