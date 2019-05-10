Danielle Joyner - DeSoto Central

DeSoto Central's Danielle Joyner waits for a pitch during an at-bat at the MHSAA 6A state fastpitch final series game one at Mississippi State on Thursday, May 9. DeSoto Central lost the game 7-3 to Brandon. 

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Prep softball

MHSAA 6A state final series, best of three

Brandon 7, DeSoto Central 3 (Brandon leads 1-0)

Box score: CLICK HERE

Game two is at 2 p.m. Friday at Mississippi State, although weather may change the time.  

(To be updated with post-game comments)

Prep baseball

MHSAA 6A North Half Final series, best of three

DeSoto Central at Northwest Rankin, ppd., rain

(To be made up Friday at 6 p.m., although weather may change the time.)

