Prep boys basketball playoffs

MHSAA 6A Region 1-6A at Lewisburg

Consolation round, loser eliminated

DeSoto Central 67, Lewisburg 52

Prep girls basketball playoffs

MHSAA 6A Region 1-6A at Lewisburg

Consolation round, loser eliminated

DeSoto Central 64. Lewisburg 33

Prep boys basketball, regular season

Northpoint Christian 58, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 38

Northpoint: Robert Green - 19 points

Prep girls basketball, regular season

Northpoint Christian 60, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 39

Northpoint: Bryley Cherry - 18 points