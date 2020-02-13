Prep boys basketball playoffs
MHSAA 6A Region 1-6A at Lewisburg
Consolation round, loser eliminated
DeSoto Central 67, Lewisburg 52
Prep girls basketball playoffs
MHSAA 6A Region 1-6A at Lewisburg
Consolation round, loser eliminated
DeSoto Central 64. Lewisburg 33
Prep boys basketball, regular season
Northpoint Christian 58, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 38
Northpoint: Robert Green - 19 points
Prep girls basketball, regular season
Northpoint Christian 60, Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 39
Northpoint: Bryley Cherry - 18 points
