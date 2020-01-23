Thursday's DeSoto County scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Jan 23, 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northpoint Christian's Leah Jones, shown here in a recent home game, scored 16 points to leads the Lady Trojans to a 54-22 victory of Margolin Hebrew Academy on Thursday, Jan. 23. Bob Bakken|DTT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep boys basketballNorthpoint Christian 74, Margolin Hebrew Academy 26 Northpoint: Jeremiah Martin: 12 pointsPrep girls basketball Northpoint Christian 57, Margolin Hebrew Academy 22Northpoint: Leah Jones - 16 points Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Margolin Hebrew Academy Jeremiah Martin Leah Jones Northpoint Latest News Arrests from Jan. 13 to 19, 2020 Thursday's DeSoto County scores McCormack follows her Broadway dreams Records set for county economic development Storm victim relates near ‘miraculous’ moments Sports roundup: Hustle rally, Mustangs sweep I was an only child — and I was my dad’s ‘SQUIRT BLOSSOM’ Tuesday's DeSoto County scores Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorm victim relates near ‘miraculous’ momentsMcCormack follows her Broadway dreamsSouthaven’s Riley readies for another big league yearCounty, schools count storm damageAnderson named to Hosemann councilHustle tops Lakers behind Hannahs' career nightDeSoto County declares a Second Amendment ‘Safe Haven’Arrest report from Jan.6-12, 2020Darnell among lawmakers in pension challengeFriday's DeSoto County scores Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThe Times of Our Lives (1)
