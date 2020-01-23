Leah Jones

Northpoint Christian's Leah Jones, shown here in a recent home game, scored 16 points to leads the Lady Trojans to a 54-22 victory of Margolin Hebrew Academy on Thursday, Jan. 23. 

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Prep boys basketball

Northpoint Christian 74, Margolin Hebrew Academy 26

Northpoint: Jeremiah Martin: 12 points

Prep girls basketball

Northpoint Christian 57, Margolin Hebrew Academy 22

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 16 points