Lewisburg volleyball players

Lewisburg players await a volley during a recent match at Hernando. Lewisburg defeated Center Hill 3-0 among volleyball matches played Sept. 26.  

 Bob Bakken/DTT

Volleyball

DeSoto Central 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-14)

DeSoto Central leaders: Lauryn Fitzgerald (11 kills); Amonie Silas (11 kills); Kayla Beal (4 aces); Megan Harris (9 digs); Gracie Tacker (29 assists).

Lewisburg 3, Center Hill 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-8)

Lewisburg leaders: Micah Swift (11 kills); Londyn Bakeris (6 aces, 13 digs); Morgan Lee (20 assists).

Lake Cormorant 3, Bartlett, Tenn. 2. (22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11)

Lake Cormorant leaders: Alaijiah Rose (23 kills); Angie Gonzalez (4 aces, 42 digs); Isabella Beasley (27 assists).

First Assembly Christian, Tenn. 3, Northpoint Christian 0 (26-24, 29-27, 25-20)

Girls’ soccer

Northpoint Christian 6, Memphis Whitehaven 1

Northpoint leaders: Lane Purdy (2 goals)

JUCO football

Holmes 47, Northwest Mississippi 42

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.