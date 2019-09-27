Volleyball
DeSoto Central 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-14)
DeSoto Central leaders: Lauryn Fitzgerald (11 kills); Amonie Silas (11 kills); Kayla Beal (4 aces); Megan Harris (9 digs); Gracie Tacker (29 assists).
Lewisburg 3, Center Hill 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-8)
Lewisburg leaders: Micah Swift (11 kills); Londyn Bakeris (6 aces, 13 digs); Morgan Lee (20 assists).
Lake Cormorant 3, Bartlett, Tenn. 2. (22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11)
Lake Cormorant leaders: Alaijiah Rose (23 kills); Angie Gonzalez (4 aces, 42 digs); Isabella Beasley (27 assists).
First Assembly Christian, Tenn. 3, Northpoint Christian 0 (26-24, 29-27, 25-20)
Girls’ soccer
Northpoint Christian 6, Memphis Whitehaven 1
Northpoint leaders: Lane Purdy (2 goals)
JUCO football
Holmes 47, Northwest Mississippi 42
