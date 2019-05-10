Prep softball
MHSAA 6A state final series, best of three
Brandon 7, DeSoto Central 3 (Brandon leads 1-0)
Box score: CLICK HERE
(Game two is at 2 p.m. Monday at Mississippi State.)
Prep baseball
MHSAA 6A North Half Final series, best of three
DeSoto Central at Northwest Rankin, ppd., rain
(To be made up Saturday, 5 p.m. at Flowood Smith Wills Stadium.)
