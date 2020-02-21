Friday, Feb. 21
MHSAA 6A girls second round (all games 6 p.m. start)
Murrah at Olive Branch
Starkville at Hernando
(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Mississippi Valley State University)
Saturday, Feb. 22
MHSAA 6A boys second round (all games 6 p.m. start)
Madison Central at Olive Branch
Greenville at Southaven
(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Mississippi Valley State University)
MHSAA 5A second round (all games 6 p.m. start)
Vicksburg at Center Hill
Lake Cormorant at Callaway
(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Itawamba Community College)
