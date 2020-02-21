D.J. McKnight Jr.

Lake Cormorant's D.J. McKnight Jr. looks in for a possible rebound of a free throw during Tuesday's first-round MHSAA 5A playoff victory over Canton. The Gators continue playoff action Saturday at Callaway, starting at 6 p.m.  

 Bob Bakken/DTT

Friday, Feb. 21

MHSAA 6A girls second round (all games 6 p.m. start)

Murrah at Olive Branch

Starkville at Hernando

(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Mississippi Valley State University)

Saturday, Feb. 22

MHSAA 6A boys second round (all games 6 p.m. start)

Madison Central at Olive Branch

Greenville at Southaven

(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Mississippi Valley State University)

MHSAA 5A second round (all games 6 p.m. start)

Vicksburg at Center Hill

Lake Cormorant at Callaway

(Winners to play in state quarterfinals Feb. 29 at Itawamba Community College)