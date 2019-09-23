Sometimes we get so wrapped up into football, we fail to realize how close to home it actually is. All around college football right now, there are some homegrown, hometown guys who are representing DeSoto County extremely well.
There might not be any guy out there who made a name for himself quite like Georgia State’s Dan Ellington has this season.
This season, headlined by one of college football’s all-time upsets, Ellington has soared up NFL draft boards.
With over 600 passing yards and 200 yards on the ground, the Olive Branch native and Center Hill alum has made his city and county proud.
Ellington isn’t the only one representing his city well.
Fabian Lovett of Mississippi State and Nakobe Dean of Georgia both have played significant time for their team’s defenses, both with five tackles each. Lovett hails from Olive Branch and Dean is from Horn Lake.
Donald Hall, a defensive tackle from DeSoto Central, has flourished since transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, registering six tackles, two of those being sacks. Jalen Jordan, a highly touted cornerback out of Lake Cormorant, has also played valuable minutes for Ole Miss. Last but not least, out of DeSoto Central High, Cortez Sisco Jr. has had an incredible career with the Warhawks. Posting nearly 200 career tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions at ULM, Cortez Sisco Jr. could very well hear his name called in April’s NFL Draft.
It is quite clear that high school football in DeSoto County is a hot bed for quality talent in college football. While most of these players didn’t have many stars next to their name on National Signing Day, they have proven their worth. With more and more players representing our county well, it is only a matter of time before more players get the recognition they deserve. Seeing that players like Josaih Hayes (Horn Lake, Ole Miss), Xavier Hill (Olive Branch, Alabama), Cameron Threatt (Lewisburg, Mississippi State), and Jevon Banks (Olive Branch, Mississippi State) are all committed to SEC schools for next year, it doesn’t seem that the level of talent is slowing down any time soon.
While not from DeSoto County, football fans remember the name Gardner Minshew from his time at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
After an incredible performance on Thursday Night Football, Minshew II has lit the world on fire. From the stories, the mustaches, and the play on the field, his name began trending on Twitter and Google. Along with his name, his history is trending, too. His history happens to include his home state, Mississippi, and his highlight clips featuring the Northwest CC Rangers. Minshew hails from Flowood, where he attended Brandon High School and went on to play college football at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. He later transferred to East Carolina, and then later Washington State, where he graduated. Minshew, who is starting for injured quarterback Nick Foles, has broken nearly every Jaguars’ rookie passing record in the books, totaling 697 yards and five touchdowns. After being a sixth-round pick, Minshew has made quite the name for himself and has brought mania, mustaches, and Mississippi with him.
Alex Gomez is a DeSoto County sportswriter who will provides sports content for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
