Hernando’s first visit to the girls’ state basketball tournament since 1984 came four points short of being extended for another four quarters in a state championship game.
However, the Terry Lady Bulldogs decided they wanted to extend their stay instead and used clutch shooting and strong work on the boards to claim a 48-44 MHSAA 6A state semifinal victory at Mississippi Coliseum Thursday afternoon.
Hernando finished the season with a record of 26-7, while Terry heads to Saturday’s state title game with a 26-8 mark to play against Pearl (30-1), a 57-39 winner over previously unbeaten Greenville in the second semi-final game played Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers held a 12-11 lead after one quarter, however, Terry built a 26-19 bulge to halftime by holding Hernando to just seven points in the quarter. Hernando would chip away at that margin in the second half, but each run the Lady Tigers made was stopped by the Lady Bulldogs, in particular their 41-30 advantage in rebounding.
“Every single time we made a run they would get an offensive rebound and stick it back in or we would foul and they would get an offensive rebound off a free throw,” said Hernando coach Daniel Forbes. “The whole thing going into the game was that if we won the rebound game we win the game. We did not win the rebounding game tonight.”
Terry outrebounded the Lady Tigers on the offensive glass by a 15-7 margin.
Nakeyvia McKinzie finished her Hernando high school career with a team-high 15 points while playing all 32 minutes. Zuri Dunlap finished with 12 points and Nicole Wolfe also scored in double figures with 11. Wolfe and Dunlap played every minute of their final high school basketball game.
They were joined by Hailey Rowe and Keyunna Neely as the senior quintet that brought Hernando back to the Big House for the first time since Reagan led the nation.
“They did everything I asked them to do and they were great teammates,” Forbes said. “We’re going to miss those five seniors for sure.”
Ayani Cockrell of Terry led all scorers with 18 points and was the Lady Bulldogs’ only player in double figures.
Despite the loss, Forbes pointed to a lot of success from his charges this year.
“They accomplished more than everybody before them,” he said. “They have every right to be proud of this season.”
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
