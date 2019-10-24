Class 5A semi-finals
Center Hill 3, East Central 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-14)
Center Hill vs. Long Beach for 5A title Saturday at 3 p.m.
Class 6A semi-finals
Lewisburg 3, Brandon 0 (25-10, 25-14, 28-26)
Lewisburg vs. Clinton for 6A title Saturday at 5 p.m
