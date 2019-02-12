Postseason action began Tuesday night for DeSoto County high schools with district semifinals in MHSAA 6A and 5A, and quarterfinal games in TSSAA II-A West Region action.
At Northpoint Christian, it was win or pack it in for the year for both the Trojans and Lady Trojans as they hosted quarterfinal games in the West Region.
However, with both teams taking away victories Tuesday, each team is now assured of at least three games remaining in their respective seasons, and hopefully more on their road toward a possible state Final Four spot at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.
The Trojans broke open a tie game at halftime and came away with a 50-44 victory over Sacred Heart of Jesus from Jackson, Tenn. Both squads went into the the locker room at intermission deadlocked at 21-21, but Northpoint claimed a 35-28 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
C.J. Norfleet led the way for the Trojans with 25 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Jorden Flowers finished with 16. Dontae Williamson was the leading scorer for Sacred Heart with 18 points.
Three of Norfleet’s 25 points came on a long three-point shot from inside the half-court line at the end of the third quarter. The basket was initially waved off by the officials but they reversed the call after an on-court discussion.
“It was one of his better games and I don’t think he shot enough,” said Northpoint coach Barry Gray.
Northpoint now faces Harding Academy in the West Region semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Trojans faced a strong challenge from Fayette Academy in their 51-47 victory to open the tournament evening on Manley Court. After controlling the first quarter by a 14-4 lead, Northpoint’s lead shrunk to 18-12 at halftime and the Lady Trojans actually trailed 31-29 going into the final quarter, where they outscored Fayette Academy 22-16 in the final eight minutes for the win.
Much of the evening for Northpoint belonged again to standout forward Amara McKay, who finished with 22 points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half.
She accounted for 13 of Northpoint’s 18 first-half points as the Lady Trojans struggled in the shooting department for much of the contest.
“We’re going to go to her every game, so that didn’t concern me,” said Gray, who coaches both programs. “What concerned me was that we were 0 for outside the paint in the first half.”
However, it was a basket by Lindley Gaines early in the fourth quarter that seemed to loosen up the shooting touch as the Lady Trojans went on to the win.
Gaines finished the game with 14 points. Lizzie Rhea led Fayette Academy with 15 points and Emily Hunt added 14 of her own.
The Northpoint girls will next play University School of Jackson in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Championship and consolation games for both teams will be Saturday and regardless of their outcome this weekend, both squads move on into the state playoffs next week with this weekend’s results determining their seeding and pairings for the state playoffs.
MORE BOYS HIGHLIGHTS: MHSAA 6A district semifinals began at Horn Lake with Hernando holding off Horn Lake 58-55 and it was Southaven over DeSoto Central 86-44. Meanwhile, in MHSAA 5A district semifinal play at Lewisburg, it was Olive Branch over Lewisburg 90-43 and Center Hill outscored Lake Cormorant 105-72. Decorian Payton scored 28 and Calvin Temple added 17 for Center Hill. Keithean Brooks had 21 for Lake Cormorant.
MORE GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS: Horn Lake defeated DeSoto Central 64-35 and Hernando stopped Southaven 43-28 in MHSAA 6A district semis at Horn Lake. Meanwhile, Olive Branch handled Lewisburg 91-10 and Center Hill held off Lake Cormorant 34-27 behind Hope Mealer’s 13 points for the Lady Mustangs.
Thursday, important consolation games will be played in each tournament, as the losers will see their season end and the winners will be still alive in the state playoffs. Tuesday winners will continue in the postseason regardless of outcomes in Friday’s district championship games.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
Commented