The NBA All-Star break is coming up and for NBA G League teams like the Memphis Hustle, it will also give them a break from the grind that is their season.
The Hustle may have started that break about two quarters of basketball too early, though, as a stagnant effort in the second half Wednesday night led to a 136-116 loss to the Iowa Wolves at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Trailing by only a point at halftime at 63-62, Memphis saw Iowa score 73 points in the second half, including 43 in the third quarter alone.
The 136 points is a season-high for a Hustle opponent. The game was the teams’ fourth and final meeting of the year, with Iowa winning the season series 3-1.
A disappointed coach Brad Jones bemoaned his team giving up that many points in the third quarter, on the heels of allowing 38 points in the second quarter.
“That’s not what we’ve been all year long,” Jones said. “The scout was that they’re good drivers and we worked on that for the last two days, on keeping them out of the paint. Whatever we did in practice from a coaching point evidently didn’t work because it was like a layup line for them in the third quarter.”
Jones added Iowa was what he called a “hot” team right now, having won six of its last seven contests and are playing with confidence.
The Wolves took their extended third quarter lead with the help of 72.7 percent shooting for the quarter (16-of-22), while the Hustle could only muster 37 percent accuracy on 10-of-27 shooting.
At one point in the fourth quarter, the Wolves led by as much as 25 points.
Tyler Harvey led the Hustle in scoring for the for the 11th time this season with 21 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Tarik Phillip (15 points, 10 rebounds) had his third double-double of the season to go with five assists and three steals. Dusty Hannahs and Markel Crawford each scored 13 points off the bench.
Former Hustle guard and current Denver Nuggets two-way player Brandon Goodwin approached triple-double territory with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Darius Johnson-Odom led all scorers with 38 points, a season-high for any Hustle opponent, on 13-of-18 shooting (4-8 3P). Jonathan Stark added 22 points off the bench to go with six assists and five rebounds.
The Hustle return to Landers Center on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. to take on the Salt Lake City Stars.
Jones looks for his team to its typical effort when they get back after a break.
“These guys have been great all year and resilient,” Jones said. “We’d like to leave on a win obviously but maybe this one isn’t a bad one to leave because it was one of our poorer defensive efforts of the year.”
PREP HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS: Consolation games were played in the MHSAA 5A district tournament Thursday night at Lewisburg High School.
Both Lake Cormorant teams defeated their Lewisburg counterparts to advance into the state playoffs. The Gators defeated the Patriots in the boys' contest 65-56 and the Lady Gators prevailed over Lewisburg 29-19.
Friday night, the Olive Branch and Center Hill teams meet for the district championships at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. The girls' finals will be played at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The contest was moved from Lewisburg due to the anticipated large crowd expected at Friday's game. Both teams will advance into the state playoffs regardless of finish, however.
Officials reported that gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and no re-entry will be allowed without buying another ticket.
MHSAA 6A consolation and championship games are played at Horn Lake High School on Friday. The top three teams also advance to the state playoffs.
JAGS BOWLING AT STATE: The DeSoto Central High School bowling teams competed at the MHSAA Class III state bowling meet at Jackson Wednesday. The DeSoto Central boys placed second and girls finished sixth, as D'Iberville won the state boys' title and Clinton was the girls' state champion.
Connor Gregg of DeSoto Central took second among individuals with a 701 series and was named to the All-State team.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
