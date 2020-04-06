Two big sports stories this weekend involved former Olive Branch High School athletes at Mississippi State University.
The biggest news of the weekend focused on the Bulldog women's basketball program, when head coach Vic Schaefer surprisingly announced he was leaving Starkville to take on the head coaching job at the University of Texas.
The announcement came by way of the Twitter social media platform, where a picture of athletic director Chris Del Conte joined by Schaefer and his family displaying the trademark "Hook'em Horns" hand signal.
It came as a complete surprise to most everyone who follows Mississippi State women's basketball and its players, including former Lady Quistors' standout guard Myah Taylor.
Sunday, Mississippi State followed the announcement with a statemen from athletic director John Cohen, who said he met with the players, who apparently had no prior knowledge of Schaefer's impending move.
"Earlier today, I met with our young women and informed them that a national search for our next head women's basketball coach is underway," Cohen said. "I shared with the team that we will be thoughtful and thorough during the process, and that I am confident we will find a great leader for this program. We are looking for a relentless recruiter, someone who understands our deep meaning of family, someone who understands the Mississippi State culture, and a hungry competitor with an elite work ethic. We want someone who knows the game inside and out and has an innovative skill set."
Among the possibilities for a new head coach is someone already on the Bulldogs bench, as assistant coach Johnnie Harris has been floated as a possible replacement.
Harris is the team's associate head coach who was the 2018 Women's Basketball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year. She was in her eighth season in Starkville and is known as a relentless recruiter, having recruited much of the roster that has made Mississippi State one of the elite women's basketball programs in the country.
Harris also has experience as an assistant coach at Texas A&M, Arkansas, North Carolina State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, and Arkansas-Little Rock.
She will likely be the players' favorite to replace Schaefer as head coach.
The move to Schaefer for Texas came after the school dismissed coach Karen Ashton, who had just one losing season in eight seasons in Austin, Texas. She led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or farther four times. Ashton was at the end of her contract this year and it was not renewed.
Schaefer was 221-62 in his time in Starkville. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA championship game in both 2017 and 2018. This year's team with Taylor as starting point guard went 27-6 and was ranked ninth in the nation before the year was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a Schaefer-coached Bulldog team that stopped Connecticut's 111-game winning streak in the 2017 Final Four.
It will be a return to his home state of Texas for Schaefer, who graduated from Texas A&M and coached at Sam Houston State for seven years, an assistant at Arkansas and Texas A&M before taking the Mississippi State position.
Meanwhile, the other bit of news involving Mississippi State and a former Olive Branch athlete involves the football program, where former Quistor standout Fabien Lovett, a defensive tackle on the MSU football roster, announced he was leaving the team and entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Lovett's decision came after a tweet was put out and later deleted by new football coach Mike Leach. The tweet has a picture of an elderly woman knitting a noose.
With the photo, the tweet had the words: “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”
Several complaints came from players and MSU professors about the post by the new football coach, who later followed the deleted tweet with another one expressing an apology.
Although he has not publicly put out anything about it past a tweet with the letters, "wtf," Lovett was apparently also upset about the insensitivity and chose to leave the program.
He hasn't been on the field yet for the Bulldogs, but Leach also stirred more controversy in February with another since-deleted series of tweets where critical of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican, who voted to remove President Donald Trump from office during the impeachment trial.
Meanwhile, the state champion Olive Branch girls' basketball team is looking for help to pay for their state championship rings. Those mementos of their championship year must come from themselves and are not provided to them.
A GoFundMe account has been set up with a goal of $5,000 to be raised. In the first week, $580 had been raised as of Monday afternoon.
You can donate to the effort by reaching www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-2020-state-championship-rings.
Olive Branch won its second straight state girls' basketball title last month with a 75-51 victory over Clinton.
