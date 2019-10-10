As of Wednesday afternoon, a number of DeSoto County high school football games had been moved to Thursday due to the threat of possible storm activity Friday night.
Horn Lake and Olive Branch is one that will now play at Olive Branch on Thursday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Games that have also been moved as of late Wednesday afternoon were DeSoto Central at Oxford and Northpoint Christian at First Assembly Christian (FACS) in Cordova, Tenn., and Southaven at Tupelo.
Horn Lake will come into the game with Olive Branch with a 3-3 overall record, but is 2-0 in MHSAA 6A division play, after a 14-0 victory at DeSoto Central last Friday night.
Olive Branch is also 2-0 in division play, but has a 4-2 overall mark, following last week’s 24-14 win at Tupelo. Gary Banks II ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and Preston Jeffries rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Quistors’ victory.
Oxford is the other 2-0 team in the MHSAA 6A division heading into this week’s schedule of games.
Northpoint Christian comes into their game with FACS with a 2-5 overall mark after last week’s 31-27 loss to Hatley. The Trojans, at 0-2 in West Region play, are a game behind FACS, which is 3-2 overall. FACS had last week off after a 41-34 loss to Millington Central on Sept. 27.
In last week’s 31-27 loss to Hatley, Trojans’ quarterback Hudson Brown threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, and Lance Saulsberry ran for 138 yards and three scores.
Another game that was already scheduled for Thursday is Magnolia Heights hosting Marshall Academy in Senatobia.
DeSoto Central dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in division with its Friday loss to Horn Lake.
The remainder of the week’s high school football schedule, which at press time is still set for Friday, included Center Hill at Lafayette; Lewisburg at Hernando; West Point at Lake Cormorant.
The schedule is subject to change, however, depending on the weather.
In high school football last week, scores were: Center Hill 31, Columbus 8, behind 124 rushing yards and a touchdown from Troy Martin; Southaven 42, Hernando 24; Lake Cormorant 34-0 over Columbus New Hope, as Gator quarterback Telvin Amos threw for 217 yards and three touchdown throws, all to JJ Daniels, who ended with 162 pass reception yards; and it was Magnolia Heights past North Delta 31-13.
Lewisburg fell to Oxford in a Thursday night game last week by a 21-3 score.
RANGERS NOW NUMBER TWO: Northwest Mississippi Community College moved into the number two spot in the NJCAA national rankings after a solid 56-36 victory at East Mississippi last week. The Rangers host Coahoma in its homecoming game tonight at Senatobia.
VOLLEYBALL UPDATE: DeSoto Central is again the DeSoto County volleyball tournament champion, after the Lady Jags stopped host Center Hill 2-0 in the championship match on Saturday. Match scores were 25-21 and 25-21. DeSoto Central was 6-0 in the tournament and did not lose a set during the daylong event.
After the completion of pool play, all-DeSoto County teams were announced. First-team all-County players were: Gracie Tacker, Megan Harris (DeSoto Central); Angie Gonzalez, Alaijiah Rose (Lake Cormorant); Londyn Bakeris (Lewisburg); Brianna Williams (Olive Branch); Chloe Steen, and Zakhia Taylor (Center Hill), who was named the county’s Most Valuable Player.
Second-team picks were: Isabella Beasley (Lake Cormorant); Avery Beth Durdin, Ellie Jones (Lewisburg); Lexi Graves (Hernando); Lauryn Fitzgerald (DeSoto Central); India Jeffries (Southaven).
Named as honorable mentions were: Karleigh Clarkson, Camilla Suarez, Morgan Williams (Southaven); Alexia Davis (Lake Cormorant); Rylee Eyster, Taylor Smith (Hernando); Anna Jernigan, Tyreahnna Tillman (Center Hill); Kailynn Johnson (Olive Branch); Erin Latham, Morgan Lee, Micah Swift (Lewisburg); Amonie Silas (DeSoto Central).
SPORTS ETC.: Northwest Mississippi Community College will induct six former student-athletes into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame. The induction is part of Homecoming week at the Senatobia campus and will take place Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at the David M. Haraway Center. The inductees include brothers and former Northwest football standouts Eddie and Ricky Blake, former men's basketball standouts Cecil Williams and Jason Rogan and first-time soccer inductee Tommy Robison. The class also includes a posthumous honor for women's basketball legend Rhonda "K.K." Mikes.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
