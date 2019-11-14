PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Playoff action starts for three DeSoto County public school football teams Friday night. Olive Branch will host Madison Central while Horn Lake travels to Starkville in MHSAA 6A, while Lake Cormorant meets Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant in MHSAA 5A first round play. Winners will continue on next Friday night as the postseason continues.
The year ended for the Northpoint Christian School Trojans last Friday night with a 48-12 loss at Franklin Road Academy, Tenn. in the TSSAA Division II-AA playoffs. Northpoint ended coach Tyler Gold’s first year at the helm with a 3-8 record.
RANGERS STOPPED IN FINALS: Mississippi Gulf Coast edged Northwest Mississippi 22-19 Saturday, Nov. 9, in the MACJC state championship game at Senatobia. The Rangers ended the regular season with a record of 8-3. Gulf Coast heads to the NJCAA national championship game on Dec. 5 with a perfect 11-0 mark.
LADY TIGERS, GOMEZ WIN STATE: We made mention of this last week, but at the time could not provide much detail due to press deadlines on a Wednesday when the meet was run. However, the Hernando High School girls’ cross country team won the MHSAA 6A state team championship in Clinton, on Nov. 5 and DeSoto Central’s Adam Gomez led a one-two DeSoto County finish to the MHSAA 6A state individual boys’ championship the same day on the same Choctaw Trails course, followed by David Cox of Southaven in second place.
In taking the state girls’ team championship, Hernando scored 62 points, five less than second place Ocean Springs. Four of the seven Hernando runners earned all-state honors for scoring in the top 15. They were led by third-place finisher Jessica Cartwright (20:24.83), followed in fourth place by teammate Riley Jackson (20:26.97). Delaney Hopkins (ninth place), and Madison McMillen (12th) also were named all-staters.
Gomez ran to victory with a time of 16:32.90, followed by Cox’s second-place timing of 16:46.10. Both became DeSoto County’s all-staters in addition to their medal performances.
As a team, Southaven took fifth place with a score of 182 points, behind state champion Pearl with 53 points and runner-up Ocean Springs with 75. DeSoto Central was 12th and Lewisburg ended up in 24th.
ALL-COUNTY SWIM TEAM: For the first time ever, DeSoto County swimming coaches put together an all-county swim team, which was announced Monday, Nov. 11. The squads were separated into an all-county boys’ team and all-county girls’ team.
First-team boys’ selections are: Benjamin Armstrong and Tucker Potts (Lewisburg); Carson Jones, Austin Willis, and Aaron Nguyen (DeSoto Central); along with Spencer Shannon and Taylor Williams (Center Hill).
First-team girls’ picks were: Zoe Mailhot (Lewisburg); Abby Hoffman (Center Hill), Elizabeth Massey (Olive Branch), and Riley Johnson (DeSoto Central).
HUSTLE STAY UNBEATEN: The Memphis Hustle are 3-0 after Wednesday afternoon’s 112-97 victory against the Austin Spurs in Texas. The Hustle could easily be 4-0 if not for Monday’s game against Iowa being postponed when leaks from the Landers Center vents above the arena started dripping water and would not stop, due to Monday’s rainfall and strong winds. Memphis was leading 56-41 at that point, with about four minutes left in the first half.
It has not yet been announced as of press time how the game would be made up.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
