Three Lewisburg girls’ soccer players, juniors Rylee Braden and Bailey Bergman, and sophomore Madyson Helm are shown in action during the 2019-20 high school soccer season. The trio, along with two players from the Patriots boys’ team, will be playing this June in a Southeast All-American Showcase event outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The boys selected are sophomore Hogan Payne and junior Jason Hoffman.