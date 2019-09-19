The Center Hill boys’ cross country team took first in more than just the final result when they ran in the Senatobia Warrior Classic meet on Sept. 14.
The Mustangs won the large school 4A-6A team championship when they outpointed Southaven 55-69, but Center Hill also took a team title of any type for the first time in school history.
Senatobia won the overall title and the small school division crown with 37 points scored in the meet.
Of the nine teams competing, Lewisburg was the other DeSoto County school involved and was eighth overall with 221 points.
DeSoto County had a 1-2-3 individual finish in the meet. Southaven senior David Cox (17:59.20) was first and teammate Eric Fritz (18.13.90) finished second. Gabe Gibson of Center Hill (18:42.10) finished third.
Teammates Jalyn Figueroa (ninth), Cade Freeze (11th) and Ashton Taylor (12th) also scored for the Mustangs.
In the girls' meet, Lewisburg was the only DeSoto County school to take part and was third in the overall team standings with 82 points. Senatobia again was the overall team winner with 25 points to second place Greenville with 59.
Teeunsa Starks of Southaven had the best finish from DeSoto County, taking fourth with a time of 24:17.90.
VOLLEYBALL: DeSoto Central ran its volleyball record to 16-5 with a 3-0 blanking of Southaven in a morning school-day match on the Lady Jags’ court. Scores were 25-16, 25-12, 25-15. For DeSoto Central, Kennedy Smith and Amonie Silas had 10 kills each, Megan Harris had 16 digs, Gracie Tacker scored 33 assists and served four aces.
Jackson Academy stopped Lewisburg 3-1 with set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 28-26, and 25-23. Micah Swift had 10 kills for Lewisburg, Londyn Bakeris served six aces and made 21 digs, and Kennedy Simmons had 16 assists.
In other action, Center Hill swept out Lake Cormorant 3-0 in a closely contested match with set scores of 25-13, 26-24, and 26-24.
Monday night, Northpoint Christian lost to Tipton-Rosemark 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-21, and 25-13.
For Northpoint, Baylee Avent and Olivia Goodwin had two kills each, Sophie Bauer served two aces and had two assists, Cassie Teeter had two aces and six digs, and Kayleigh Teeter also recorded six digs.
HUSTLE TRYOUTS START: The Memphis Hustle NBA G League basketball team holds an open tryout Saturday at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, and will come to DeSoto Central High School the following Saturday, Sept. 28. This is among the first steps in forming a roster for new head coach Jason March. Each tryout starts at 10 a.m. and more information is available at memphishustle.com.
SPORTS ETC.: The Northpoint Christian boys’ golf team tied Evangelical Christian School and defeated Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s in meet action Sept. 17.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
