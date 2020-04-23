Set to play Division I women’s basketball for the next two years is East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) guard Tye Metcalf of Southaven, who last Friday, April 17 signed to play next season at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Southern plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which is considered the top conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the country.
This past season, Southern was 16-14 and had gotten past the first round of the SWAC conference tournament before the season was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, Metcalf and the Lady Lions went 24-3 for the season, was unbeaten at 12-0 in conference play, and went on to win the MACJC state tournament before dropping a 56-53 decision in the Region 23 tournament to Northwest Mississippi, a team East Mississippi beat twice during the regular season.
Metcalf came to Scooba as a talented basketball player, but coach/ athletic director Sharon Thompson said her player needed to become more mature coming out of high school, which Metcalf did.
“I’m just so proud of her maturity from her freshman year to her sophomore year, both on and off the court,” said Thompson. “She’s a hard worker. She’s going to come in every day and work hard.”
Part of Metcalf’s transformation likely came from her heading away from Southaven to the small-town atmosphere of Scooba. But Metcalf said she was ready to return to the metropolitan environment that Baton Rouge and Southern offers.
“I wanted to go back to the big city,” said Metcalf. “Southern is very family-oriented, so I loved that the most about them, and it looked like it would be a great fit for me.”
Metcalf was a two-time, all-conference guard for the Lady Lions. In her EMCC career, she was a two-year starter, totaled 679 points (13.6 points-per-game), 179 assists (3.6 assists-per-game), 156 rebounds (3.1 rebounds-per-game) and 96 steals (1.9 steals-per-game).
Metcalf earned 2019-20 All-Region 23 and All-MACJC/North Division First Team honors in helping lead the 24-3 EMCC Lady Lions to the school's first MACJC women's basketball championship since the 1983-84 season.
“I think she was one of the top players in the state for the past two years,” Thompson said. “She has a pretty good basketball IQ and a skill set that is out of this world. For Mississippi junior colleges that’s a pretty good pickup to get someone like that.”
With the pandemic closing facilities and keeping people home, Metcalf said she did much of her decision-making from her home.
“We took a virtual tour and I was seeing a couple of spots and a little bit of the campus and it caught my eye,” Metcalf said.
In addition to high school, Metcalf played AAU basketball for the Memphis Lady Mambas.
SPRING SPORTS CANCELED: The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) did the expected Wednesday, April 15 and canceled the remainder of the spring sports and activities seasons, suspended since March when Gov. Tate Reeves initially closed schools to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The executive committee of the MHSAA made the decision, which was announced on the association’s website.
TEMPLE ENTERS PORTAL: Former Center Hill basketball standout Calvin Temple’s collegiate journey is about to take another turn. Temple has announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after playing his freshman season at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Temple has not determined yet where he would play next season. Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) was Temple’s original college stop, but he transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette when the coach who recruited him resigned before the season started after a DUI arrest.
RAYBORN, BYRD MAKE COMMITMENTS: Horn Lake football defensive tackle Thurman Rayborn on Friday announced he was a commitment to the University of South Alabama football program. At 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, Rayborn as a junior recorded five sacks and made 36 tackles for the Eagles.
Olive Branch resident Tyler Byrd, who attends Tipton-Rosemark Academy in Tennessee, said he would be playing baseball in college at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Byrd has been a starter at shortstop for the TRA Rebels since eighth grade.
ALL-STAR BASEBALL GAME SUSPENDED: Crossroad Diamond Club, sponsors of the annual high school baseball all-star game for the Mississippi Association of Coaches, has voted to suspend the all-star event due to the coronavirus. This is only the second time in 45 years that the event has been suspended. The club is investigating the possibility of sponsoring a Senior Workout and final game that will be played for college scouts. A decision on that should be made on May 4.
