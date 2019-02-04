Both Lewisburg High School soccer teams can punch a ticket to the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 5A state championship game Tuesday with victories.
Both will have to do it away from their home pitch, however, as Germantown (Madison) and Lafayette (Oxford) awaits the Patriots and Lady Patriots, respectively.
Saturday, it was Ty Greer’s goal with 7:29 remaining in the second overtime period that sent the Patriot boys to the North Half final with a 3-2 victory over Grenada in a second-round game.
“He’s our leading scorer and was coming off a hat-trick against Neshoba Central in the first round,” said Lewisburg coach Harl Roehm. “When you’ve gotta have something done and it is coming down to the wire, he’s one of the guys you can count on to be there.”
A scoreless duel through the first 65 minutes of the 80-minute contest quickly got exciting for the final 15 minutes and three minutes of extra time in regulation.
Jake Heinze of Lewisburg started the scoring frenzy with a goal at the 65 minute mark but Grenada answered with about two minutes left in regulation time.
Hogan Payne then found the back of the net in the early part of extra time to give Lewisburg 2-1 lead but Grenada again answered before the final whistle to knot the game at 2-2 and send it to overtime.
There was no scoring in the first overtime but Greer’s goal in the second overtime session was the deciding marker in the game.
It could have been an all-DeSoto County North Half boys’ final, but penalty kicks decided the other matchup when Germantown edged Center Hill. The teams went through regulation and overtime scoreless, but a 3-2 outcome in penalty kicks in favor of the Mavericks determined the outcome.
The girls’ contests were not as close, however, as Lewisburg traveled to Saltillo and won 3-1, while Lafayette shut out Center Hill 5-0 in the girls’ 5A second round games.
Had Center Hill won, the girls’ North Half final would also have been a North Half matchup.
Winners of Tuesday’s North and South Half finals will meet in Brandon for the state championship on Saturday, Feb. 9.
PREP HOOP HIGHLIGHTS: Both Northpoint Christian basketball teams on Saturday rebounded one day after Friday losses to Harding Academy.
The Trojans bounced back to defeat Macon Road Baptist 74-41 at home Saturday night after the Lady Trojans had posted a 48-25 victory over Memphis Home Education Association, or MHEA.
Jorden Flowers led the way for the Trojans in Saturday’s win against Macon Road with 26 points, supported by Carlton Brown's 17 points in the win.
Friday, Harding pinned a 51-41 defeat on the Trojans and the girls dropped a 50-29 decision.
Elsewhere in Friday boys’ action, Horn Lake held off Hernando in a 6A district meeting in Horn Lake.
Cedrick Kitchen led the Eagles with 16 points and Kareem Thompson added 14 for Horn Lake. Malik Wallace paced Hernando with a game-high 27 points and Kelly Smith chipped in with 17 more.
“We’ve been needing them to play well,” Horn Lake coach Tori Harris said about the combination of Kitchen and Thompson. “They’ve been up and down but they’ve been working hard. It’ just happened to be a night where both played well and hopefully we can build from that.”
Center Hill ran its record to 24-2 with a 99-57 victory over Lewisburg, behind Kevin Henry’s 29 points and 22 from Kaeden Laws.
Southaven kept DeSoto Central winless for the season with a 78-46 win between the crosstown rivals. Magnolia Heights claimed a repeat as MAIS AAAA-Division 2 North State champions with the Chiefs’ 60-53 victory over Washington School.
Among Friday's girls' hoops results, Venita Williams led a balanced Horn Lake offense with 10 points as the Lady Eagles defeated Hernando 46-38.
Horn Lake coach Janna Thompson was pleased with the balanced offense and her team's complete effort in the victory.
“My emphasis tonight was to play for four quarters, that's 32 minutes,” said Thompson. “They did an excellent job of that tonight.”
Kendria Merriweather paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points in the loss.
In other action, DeSoto Central took a 54-48 overtime decision from Southaven, Olive Branch had little trouble in a 77-26 victory over Lake Cormorant, Center Hill defeated Lewisburg 41-21 and Magnolia Heights prevailed over Washington School 37-29.
HUSTLE DROP FOURTH STRAIGHT: The Memphis Hustle played the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Landers Center in Southaven Monday night, hoping to stop a losing streak that reached four in a row Saturday night. Memphis fell in Des Moines, Iowa, to the Iowa Wolves 131-128 in overtime, despite an NBA G League season high of 58 points by the Hustle’s Tyler Harvey. The 58 points tied for the third-highest scoring total in G League history and Harvey’s 13 three-pointers in the game tied a league record for a single game. Memphis entered Monday’s home game with a record of 17-16, tied for sixth in the Western Conference standings.
SPORTS ETC.: A’Queen Hayes of Horn Lake and Middle Tennessee State scored 21 points in the Lady Raiders’ 60-47 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday. MTSU improved to 17-5 overall and 8-1 in C-USA play.
Terence Davis of Southaven and Ole Miss was held to 15 points in the Rebels’ 81-75 loss to Mississippi State Saturday in Oxford. The loss was the Rebels’ fourth straight and dropped their record to 14-7 overall, 4-4 in the SEC. Mississippi State, led by Q Weatherspoon’s 27 points, improved to 16-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
