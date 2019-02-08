Fresh off a Friday night home game against Northern Arizona, the Memphis Hustle hit the road to the Texas Legends tonight as the Hustle continue pursuit of an NBA G League Western Conference playoff spot.
The Hustle (18-16) were holding down the number six spot in the conference ahead of Friday’s game against the Suns and helped themselves earlier in the week with a 114-112 victory Monday night against the Agua Caliente Clippers, the team immediately behind Memphis in the standings.
The three division champions and three top wild-card teams regardless of division advance into the G League playoffs.
Monday’s victory stopped a four-game losing streak for the Hustle and coach Brad Jones said after the victory each win is big, but each home win going forward is important, especially since there are just six home games remaining on the schedule.
“We have to take care of the home court,” Jones said. “We've had a stretch where we lost four in a row and lost two or three at home during that stretch. Our team has to win at home. That home court is very important for us.”
In Monday’s win, Tyler Harvey scored 27 points, added six assists and made three steals to lead the Hustle’s offense. The production came just one game after a 58-point performance in a 131-128 overtime loss at Iowa.
“I try to stay consistent and live in the moment,” Harvey said after Monday’s win. “When our offense is going we're attacking. When we get stagnant and are watching, we're not at our best. I'm just glad we won.”
The Hustle’s next home game is Wednesday, Feb. 13 when Iowa comes to the Landers Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
JEFFRIES HITS 2,500 POINTS: Olive Branch senior basketball player D.J. Jeffries recently reached the 2,500 career point level and was honored during a recent Quistors’ basketball game. The Quistors, at 19-7 and ranked number one in MHSAA 5A, according to Maxpreps, open district tournament play Tuesday night at Lewisburg against the Patriots, with an 8:30 p.m. game time.
SOCCER ALL-STARS NAMED: Two players from Lewisburg and another from Center Hill have been named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches boys’ soccer All-Star roster.
The pair from Lewisburg are Jake Heinze and Peyton Coker. Brayden Hellums from Center Hill will also take part in the contest Saturday, Feb. 16.
The three will represent the North in the 2 p.m. contest against their South counterparts at Brandon High School.
SPORTS EXTRA: When Lewisburg plays Long Beach this evening at 6 p.m. in the MHSAA 5A state soccer championship game, it will be a reunion of sorts for Lewisburg coach Harl Roehm and Long Beach coach Andee Wilburn. Both coached together at one time at Horn Lake, Wilburn as head girls’ coach and Roehm assisted the boys’ program. Lewisburg advanced to the state finals with a 2-1 sudden-death overtime win in the North Half finals at Germantown (Madison) Tuesday evening. Long Beach prevailed against West Harrison earlier in the week with a 5-3 overtime victory in the South Half finals.
A’Queen Hayes of Horn Lake and Middle Tennessee State scored 17 points in MTSU’s 62-55 victory over Charlotte Thursday night in North Carolina. The win is the program’s 900th all-time victory, making it just the 32nd school out of 351 NCAA Division I women’s programs to reach the victory level.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
